FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in Saturday's Felton crash as 90-year-old Leslie Wix from Farmington, Delaware.
Police say it was on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. when a red 2012 Ford Focus was driving on South Dupont Highway approaching the intersection at Midstate Road. At the same time, a white Acura RLX was stopped at the red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to turn left onto South Dupont Highway.
The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, and the green light turned to a red light for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford did not stop for the red light and continued north. According to police, the Ford struck the driver’s side of the Acura, causing both cars to come to a stop in the intersection.
Police say the driver of the Ford Focus, a 25-year-old man from Smyrna, was not injured. The driver of the Acura, a 66-year-old woman from Felton, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Acura, Wix, was also taken by ambulance to a hospital for his injuries but died later in the afternoon.