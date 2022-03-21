DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police released the name of the man that who was shot as Rodney K. Robinson II of Milford. While DSP's Homicide Unit continues to investigate the community is left with more questions than answers as to what led up to this shooting.
What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration turned into a deadly shooting.
"It happens everywhere sadly," said Tyler Yawornicky a Sussex county resident.
After an incident that leaves a family mourning the loss of 21-year-old Rodney K. Robinson.
WRDE reached out to Delaware State Police for any further details in the investigation and were told there is no new information to provide other than what they said on Saturday.
"At approximately 1:17 a.m. this morning officers at the Dewey Beach Police Department were notified by employees of the Starboard Restaurant of a male patron exiting the establishment with a gun," said Heather Pepper, the DSP PIO.
At around 2 a.m. the Dewey Beach Police Department's 911 Center received another call from an employee of Starboard saying the suspect had returned and was located by staff inside a restricted employee-only area.
Two Dewey police officers located the man when he was inside the outdoor tent area.
When officers tried to contact him he fled from the scene northbound on Coastal Highway before running westbound on Saulsbury street and into a nearby alleyway.
"At that time, the pursuing officers located the male, and a single gunshot was fired by a 1.5-year veteran officer. After the male was shot he fled the area on foot. He was located unconscious with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso by responding officers," explained Pepper during DSP's press conference Saturday.
The Dewey Beach Police officers involved in this incident were not injured.
WRDE reached out to Starboard for any comments on the incident but did not hear back.
The restaurant posted this message on Facebook that said in part:
"Our staff and team were not involved and are all safe. Out thoughts and prayers go out to those involved."
Regardless of the incident locals in the area say Dewey Beach is still a safe place to be.
"It should not scare any of the people away with what happened. You know there was a prompt response. Obviously the public eye doesn't know 100 percent of the details of what happened so there's going to be speculation," added Yawornicky.
This shooting is still under investigation and anyone who was there that night or has more information should contact Delaware Crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.