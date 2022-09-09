GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says that their Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at a Royal Farms in Georgetown.
DSP says that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Georgetown Police Department responded to the Georgetown Royal Farms because of a report of assault.
Troopers say their investigation revealed that the victim was 36-year-old Georgetown man who was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the store. According to DSP, the victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The DSP Homicide Unit took over the investigation at the request of Georgetown Police Department, says DSP.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. DSP says those with information can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
DSP reminds the public that if you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a love one to sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). They say you may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.