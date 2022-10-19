LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) say they are investigating a robbery that happened at a Dollar General in Lincoln, DE.
On Monday evening around 10 p.m., DSP says troopers were sent to the Dollar General on Johnson Road in Lincoln for a report of a robbery. Troopers say that when they got there, they found out that there were two alleged robbers with handguns that forced two employees to open the cash register.
According to DSP, the alleged robbers were able to get away with an unknown amount of cash. They were last seen getting to a white sedan, says DSP, which they used to escape.
DSP says neither victim got hurt during the robbery.
DSP offers these descriptions of the alleged robbers:
- The first suspect was described as black male 5’10” approximately 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing and a mask.
- The second suspect was described as white male 5’10” approximately 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing and a mask.
DSP asks anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Paul Taylor of Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3795. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com