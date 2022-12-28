NEWARK, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened Tuesday night in Wilmington that led to the arrest of 29 year-old Christopher McCabe of Newark, DE for vehicular assault.
Police say it was yesterday, December 27, around 8:54 p.m. that a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road westbound passing Harmony Road in the right lane at a high rate of speed.
Police say at the time, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling Route 4 eastbound in the left turn lane and made a U-turn onto Route 4 westbound in the right lane.
According to police, the front of the Volkswagen struck the rear left of the Honda in the right lane of westbound Route 4 west of Harmony Road. The Volkswagen rotated several times and came to a rest in the roadway. Police say the Honda was pushed off the roadway and came to a rest in a parking lot.
According to police, the driver of the Honda, a 16-year-old male from Newark, DE was taken to a hospital nearby in critical condition. Police say the 16-year-old male front-seat passenger in the Honda was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Christopher McCabe, was not injured during the crash. McCabe was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and an impaired driving investigation ensued.
McCabe was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 6 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Reckless Driving
- Unreasonable Speed