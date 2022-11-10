MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says that they are investigating a crash that took place in the parking lot of the Millsboro Weis which resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man.
According to DSP, around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, the 82-year-old man was pushing a shopping cart through the Weis parking lot, when a red 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by an 85-year-old man did not notice and hit the 82-year-old, causing him to fall to the ground.
Troopers say the 82-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. They say identification of the victim is waiting for the next of kin.
DSP says that the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. They say information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.