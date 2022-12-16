MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police responded to a reported armed robbery at East Coast Liquors in Millsboro at 9:48 p.m. Thursday night.
Troopers say that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
According to the investigation, the suspect is a black man wearing an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants, and tan boots.
This case remains under investigation. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.