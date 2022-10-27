BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) say they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville.
According to DSP, officers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive for a late-reported shooting on the morning of October 25th.
The investigation found that the shooting happened between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., says DSP, and that an unknown person had fired several shots in the nearby area.
Troopers say that stray bullets hit a house and a car, but neither the 25-year-old woman or the 5-year-old child inside were hurt.
There is no suspect information available right now, says DSP. They say their Troop 4 Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective L. Coleman by calling 302-752-3813. DSP says information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.