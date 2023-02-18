BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a murder of a 57-year-old woman in Bridgeville that happened yesterday morning.
Police say it was around 9:15 a.m. when officers from the Bridgeville Police Department responded to Champions Drive in Heritage Shores to check on the well-being of the 57-year-old woman living there. Her family was concerned about her and unable to get in touch with her.
Police say when officers entered the home, they found the woman dead, and it appeared she had been murdered. Police are looking to identify her.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit are investigating at the request of the Bridgeville Police Department. Detectives are attempting to locate her missing car, a silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS with Delaware vanity registration “YCANTI.”
According to police, detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or by e-mailing Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.