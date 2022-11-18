SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says the are on the scene investigating a serious car crash that happened on Dupont Parkway (US 13) and Smyrna Landing Road.
Because of this, DSP says that US 13 will be closed for an extended period of time. They urge drivers to find alternate travel routes to avoid delays.
DSP says that the crash is in the early stages of investigation, and additional details will be released as they're available.
DSP says more details on traffic conditions can be found on DelDOT's real-time travel advisory website.