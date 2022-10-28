DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) has issued a gold alert for Kevin Seefried, who they say has been missing since Thursday.
DSP says that Seefried is described as a white man, around 5'04", weighing around 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, two tear drop tattoos near his left eye, and tattoos on both arms. They say he was last seen wearing construction clothes.
Kevin Seefried's son, Hunter Seefried, released a statement Friday morning about his missing father, saying that they have reason to believe he is in danger. He says that his father was last seen driving a white four-door 2006 Chevy Silverado, a company tuck with "superior drywall" written on the doors. Hunter also says that Kevin was wearing pants and work boots when he disappeared.
Both Kevin and Hunter were convicted of taking part in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol Riot in June, with Hunter being sentenced to 24 months in prison, a year of supervised release and $2000 in fines earlier this month. Kevin Seefried has yet to be sentenced.
Anyone with information regarding Kevin Seefried’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.