DELAWARE - Delaware State Police (DSP), along with the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) are teaming up to initiate Operation Braking Point, which they describe as a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase in traffic deaths that took place on Delaware roads in 2022.
DSP says that this campaign will run from January 19th through the 23rd, and will take place along I-95, I-495, and Route 1, where 27 traffic deaths occurred last year. Of those crashes, they say 37% of those were speed-related.
DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards, says DSP, with the campaign carrying directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.
According to DSP, 1/3 of all deadly accidents came from speeding. They say every death is a tragedy and has lasting impacts on the community, first responders, and loved ones of all involved. DSP stresses that speeding is unacceptable, and dramatically increases the risk of serious injury or death of all roadway users.
On a daily basis, DSP says they and all Delaware law enforcement agencies keep an eye on all speeding on Delaware roadways, and will continue to do so beyond this campaign.
DSP, OHS, and DelDOT say they are dedicated to the sacred mission of highway safety, and are hoping “Operation Braking Point” will proactively influence driving behavior, thereby reducing the number of crashes on our roadways.
DSP reminds drivers to keep their eyes and minds on the road, slow down, buckle up, follow posted speed limits, and obey all rules of the road, so that everyone arrives alive in 2023.