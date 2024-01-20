Milford, Del. -As Delaware State Police continue to look for witnesses to a crash Thursday morning in Milford, the name of the 78 year old Smyrna man who died has been made public.
After driving onto the shoulder of the southbound lane of Route 1, according to State Police Larry Cox began walking across the southbound lanes and was hit by a 2013 Toyota Sienna. He was pronounced dead at the scene
The first crash that forced Cox of the road occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Bay Road in Milford. He was driving a 2016 Acura TL, driving behind a 2015 Chrysler 200. Cox's Acura hit the backend of the Chrysler.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of Route 1 for several hours. For more details on the crash click here.