LAUREL, Del. - Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Briscoe has died from a car crash that took place in Laurel Tuesday evening, says Delaware State Police (DSP).
According to DSP, around 5 p.m., 38-year-old Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 west on Laurel Road, just south of Goose neck road. At the same time, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan from Frankford was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in the opposite direction.
DSP says that, for some reason, Ternahan swerved in to the other lane and hit Pugh head-on. They say Ternahan was wearing a seatbelt, but Pugh was not, and both were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to DSP, Pugh's two daughters were in the back of the truck and were wearing their seatbelts. They say they were both taken to the hospital and were admitted in critical condition.
It is unknown if there is alcohol involved in the crash, says DSP, and there were no other vehicles involved.
According to DSP, the road was closed for around four hours while the scene was investigated.
DSP says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.