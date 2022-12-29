MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are seeking the public's help with identifying the suspect who they say committed an armed robbery at East Coast Liquors in Millsboro on the night of Dec. 15.
Police have released photos of the suspect and his vehicle.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.