DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police (DSP) says that they inspect car thefts all year, which result in not only the theft of the car, but the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and other items (like holiday gifts!) as well.
DSP wants to remind drivers to take the extra time to make sure their car is closed and locked while parked anywhere - including work, gas stations, shopping centers, and even your own home.
DSP are offering the following prevention and awareness tips:
- Always keep the doors of your unattended cars and trucks locked and the windows shut.
- Do not leave items of value in your car. These items include purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security cards, loose change, documents, and paperwork with your printed personal information.
- Store valuable tools inside your house. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.
- Lock your glove box, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your car title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your house.
- Clear the car of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be kept within the car.
- Do not keep a spare car key hidden in the same car. Do not store house keys or other keys in your car.
- If possible, keep your car parked under a lighted area that you can check from your house.
- If you have a surveillance security system at home, include your car in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property or around your car, do not confront them. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.
And, finally, DSP says to be a good witness for your neighbors, co-workers, and fellow citizens. Pay attention and be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and other places that you go throughout your day.
They say to avoid a false security mindset - these crimes happen in all communities all across the state, simply being parked at your own home will not keep your property safe! Don’t let the Grinch ruin the holiday season. Secure Your Sleigh!