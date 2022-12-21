LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery at the Royal Farms in Laurel early Wednesday morning.
According to DSP, at around 1:30 Wednesday morning, a man went inside the Royal Farms and slid a note to the cashier requesting money, implying that he had a gun with him. They say the cashier did not comply, causing the alleged robber to run away. Troopers say they tried find the man but they were not able to.
DSP described the suspect as a black male wearing dark clothing.
DSP says the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective L. Coleman by calling 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.