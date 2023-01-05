BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are asking for the public's help in looking for Brian Richardson, who is wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges.
According to DSP, a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson was paid to install several inground pools, but he never completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims' phone calls. They say he operates under the business name "Advanced Pool Systems".
DSP says Richardson is known to be in the Bridgeville and Federalsburg, Maryland areas often, and is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall, around 255 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts to contact Corporal E. Bruette of Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.