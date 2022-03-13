SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police Troop 4 will be holding a Community Café on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The event will be held at 9:00 a.m. at Indian River Fire House located at 32628 Oak Orchard Rd Millsboro, DE. The Community Café will have Troop 4 Administration and the Community Outreach Officer in attendance to meet and interact with members of the public. This Community Café is often referred to as “Coffee with a Cop” in other police agencies and is being held in an effort to build a stronger relationship between the Delaware State Police and the communities that we so proudly serve.
