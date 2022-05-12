MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims associated with the theft of cemetery vases from Henlopen Memorial Park cemetery in Milton.
On the morning of May 2, troopers responded to Henlopen Memorial Park, located at 28787 Lockerman Road in Milton, regarding a theft complaint. The ensuing investigation revealed that more than 100 bronze flower vases have been stolen from cemetery plots since 2021.
Troopers are asking that anyone who had a vase purchased and placed for a deceased relative or friend in Henlopen Memorial Park to contact Trooper First Class R. Prettyman of Troop 7 at 302-703-3322.