REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested three women, two from Flushing, New York, and one from Brooklyn, New York on several charges after a shoplifting investigation that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening.
Troopers say that on August 25th, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they were told by a witness that they saw four women stealing clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. They say the accused shoplifters had hidden the merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
According to the DSP, they tried to stop them as they were walking away, but they ignored them, and physically resisted when the troopers tried to arrest them. Troopers say that three out of the four women were taken in, with the fourth woman running away.
DSP says that they later discovered more stolen merchandise under the women's cars, as they had stolen from several places and had worn various disguises while doing it. The three women caught were given the charges below, per DSP:
Shoplifter 1:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Conspiracy Third Degree
She is held on $4000 bond.
Shoplifter 2:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Hindering Prosecution
- Conspiracy Third Degree
She is held on $4500 bond.
Shoplifter 3:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Criminal Impersonation
- Resisting Arrest
- Hindering Prosecution
- Conspiracy Third Degree
She is held on $5000 bond.
DSP says that they are continuing to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Trooper First Class Z. Falk by calling 302-703-3321. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.