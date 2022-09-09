DELAWARE- The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association (DSSA) is adding Governor Carney's magazine ban to its Federal Rifle Ban Lawsuit.
In June of 2022, Governor Carney signed House Bill 450 into law limiting the purchase and selling of certain firearms. On the same day he also signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6, banning some rifle magazines and many standard capacity pistol magazines.
Thursday DSSA filed an Amended Compliant in which additional challenges were brought against Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
“DSSA has been protecting and defending the rights of Delaware’s hunters, sportsmen and women, and law-abiding gun owners since 1968. This is not the first time we have challenged unconstitutional and illegal actions of government officials in court, and it will not be the last. We promised our members and the people of Delaware that if HB 450 or SS#1 for SB6 ever became law we would challenge those laws in court. Today we kept the second leg of that promise," said DSSA President Jeffrey W. Hague.