DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University has filed a formal complaint with the United States Department of Justice, asking for an investigation into the stop-and-search of its lacrosse team's bus by sheriff's deputies in Georgia.
Some people at the historically black university say the stop-and-search was racial profiling. Most of the people on the bus, including the driver, were African American.
A copy of the complaint can be found here.
The complaint says, among other things, that deputies wrongfully stopped the bus in the first place. They told the driver he was stopped for a left lane violation, claiming buses are not allowed to drive in the left lane in Georgia. The DSU complaint points out that, in fact, buses are allowed in the left lane.
Deputies stopped the bus on I-95 on April 20th. Team was on the way home from its final game of the season, in Florida. Sheriff's body cam video shows deputies opening players' personal luggage and rummaging through personal belongings.
The Liberty County Sheriff has defended the stop and search. Sheriff William Bowman says the action by his deputies was legal. He says his deputies stop vehicles on that part of i-95 in an effort to curb drug and human trafficking.
More on the case can be found here.