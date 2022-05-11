DELAWARE--Delaware Attorney General Kathleen (Kathy) Jennings called on the US Department of Justice Wednesday to investigate what members of the Delaware State University Women's Lacrosse team say was a racial profiling case.
Delaware State University President Tony Allen also released a statement after Liberty County Sheriffs released body camera video showing the entire encounter. Allen says the video raises more question than answers.
Members of the team allege they were racially profiled on April 20, after their bus was pulled over during a traffic stop while on a road trip that took them through Georgia.
"That was the first time he had seen anybody on the bus," said Molysha Brown, a Junior DSU Lacrosse Player. "That's the first time that he had seen we were a predominantly Black lacrosse team, and then next thing you know, they were coming back on the bus searching for narcotics and accusing us of trafficking and saying they could help us out if we just tell them that we have something."
Liberty County Sheriff's Department deputies stopped the bus and conducted a drug search. The department denies that the search was conducted due to racial profiling.
"We realize that this current environment, even a traffic stop can be alarming to citizens especially African-Americans," said Liberty Co. Sheriff William Bowman. "It's why we make an effort to have a diverse department and hire people who believe in community policing and respect for all individuals."
In her letter to the US Department of Justice, Jennings begins by saying, "I’m grateful that this is already on your office’s radar and for your commitment to review the facts and determine what next steps are appropriate."
It goes on to say:
"I’m deeply troubled by what occurred on April 20, 2022. A traffic stop (for what can charitably be called a minor infraction) led to a slew of sheriff’s deputies searching virtually every bag belonging to student athletes who were returning home from their season finale. I’m told that all the deputies were white, and almost everyone whose bags were searched is black.
These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time. They hail from one of the oldest and finest HBCUs in the country. By all accounts these young women represented their school and our state with class – and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist. Not only did the deputies find nothing illegal in the bags; they did not issue a single ticket for the alleged traffic infraction.
Your record and the Southern District of Georgia’s recent history are sterling. When you say that your office will look into the events of April 20th, I know we can count on a thorough vetting and appropriate action."