DOVER, De - During a public virtual forum on Tuesday, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen said there will be increased security in the area of the basketball court where a shooting took place in the early hours of September 3.
Two students were injured in the shooting along with two other people who were not Delaware State students. Dr. Allen said he spoke to the students and told those on the virtual meeting that they "are doing well." He also said that the shooter is not a student but no other information was revealed.
Allen said with up to thirty law enforcement professionals and other measures, Delaware State is safe. "We look our gates after 5 o'clock particularly on the weekends but the reality is that we are an open campus," Allen said. "There are multiple ways to get on the campus not unlike any other university in the country."
In a letter he sent out, Allen said there will also be increased security at DSU home sporting events.