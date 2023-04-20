DSU's Aviation Program Soars to New Heights

DOVER, Del. - An expansion to the Delaware State University's Aviation Program will include helicopter training thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Army Cadet Command. The helicopter being used for training the future pilots is a yellow Cabri G2.
According to the Director of Aviation at DSU, Michael Hales, there's a large need for more helicopter pilots in the Army and in Sussex County, "Now we have another option, another opportunity for you to be a pilot, a professional pilot and starting while you're in college. So we're excited about that. I'm excited to look forward to students coming from Sussex County."
And instead of paying $120,000 in tuition, eligible students will pay nothing.
"A lot of people can't afford the flight program and the expenses that come with that on top of what they're paying for college. So where we come in, those who qualify for a Cadet Command scholarship.. ROTC scholarship, we provide the funding." said Deputy Commander of Cadet Command Amanda Azubuike.
Stephen Macdonald, a freshman in the aviation major at DSU said he looks forward to being able to add helicopter pilot to his resume,
"I fly the traditional airplanes but having the helicopter definitely opens up a lot of different experiences like hovering, staying in one place, something that we can't do in a regular plane and landing on the grass like they did today so that definitely opens up a lot of different experiences for me."
While the training starting in the fall will only be available to U.S. Army ROTC students, the plan is to extend the training to undergraduate aviation majors in the future.