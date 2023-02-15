DUI Arrests Hit Record Numbers in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police Troop Seven arrested more people for DUI's last year than ever before.
In 2022, Troop 7 arrested 643 people who were driving under the influence. Out of those 643 arrests, 471 were proactive, meaning that they were officer-initiated car stops. Out of these 471 proactive arrests, 397 were alcohol-related, and 74 were drug-related.
Delaware State Police said it's troopers has been cracking down on distracted driving of any kind after a record-breaking year of traffic accidents.
"This past year was kind of startling when it came to fatal crashes. Our troopers and our command staff at Troop 7 are listening, and they are not ignoring the numbers that are in front of them," Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation has also begun to crack down on traffic accidents by launching several initiatives to lower the numbers.
"We see far too many crashes involving impairments. Last year alone we have more than 1000 crashes in the state that involved impairment from either drugs or alcohol," DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said.
Phil White drives DART buses. He said he has noticed an increase in traffic accidents and said he was startled by the high number of DUI arrests.
"Just think about your loved ones. Put them first and your life and other people's life first. You should not be out there on the road driving that way," White said.
Delaware State Police reminded people to utilize ride share and public transportation rather than endangering lives by driving under the influence.