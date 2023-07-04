LONG NECK, Del. - A 33-year-old Milford man was charged with DUI after he drove into a tree on Long Neck Road Monday night around 8:45 p.m.
According to Delaware State Police, the man was driving a pickup truck around a curve on Long Neck Road near Pot Nets when he went off the road. His truck continued until it hit a tree.
The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. In addition to DUI, he received charges including not having insurance or registration in possession and failing to stay on the road.
Long Neck Road was shut down for about one hour and traffic was redirected by Delaware State Fire Police.