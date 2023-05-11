SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were hurt after a dump truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning at the intersection of Beaver Dam Branch Road and Hardscrabble Road.
A 55-year-old Millsboro woman was driving on Beaver Dam Branch Road around 10 a.m. when Delaware State Police say she did not stop at a stop sign. Also approaching the intersection at that time was a dump truck driven by a 52-year-old man from Chestertown. According to police, the truck driver attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid hitting the SUV. The dump truck tipped over and spilled sand on the road.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was issued a ticket for failing to remain stopped at a stop sign and the road was closed to allow for the cleanup of oil and sand.