SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were sent to the hospital after a dump truck tipped over on to another car on Concord Road in Seaford Monday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say that around 11:25 a.m., a 2005 Mack dump truck was driving close behind an orange Dodge Journey as the were heading east on Concord Road. They say the Journey tried to turn left, but the driver of the Mack was following to closely.
As a result, they say the Mack driver tried to swerve to miss the Journey, but while he did so the truck rolled on to the side, landing partially on the dodge and spilling its load of gravel.
The driver of the Journey, a 53-year-old man from Federalsburg, Maryland, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck, a 62-year-old man from Seaford, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where he was issues a ticket for Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely.