BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach is still seeing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Dunes are still eroded and beach access points remain closed. DNREC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are still deeming the dunes too dangerous for beach-goers.
Along most beach access points, there's caution tape and broken fences. Signs are warning people of the steep drop onto the beach.
The beach itself isn't closed. Access points that are open right now include 5th Street, 4th Street, Oakwood Street, Maplewood Street, Ashwood Street, Cedarwood Street, and Oceanview Parkway depending on the tide.
But access along the boardwalk will be closed until deemed safe. DNREC says it has monitored the beach, and has not done a survey yet but,
"DNREC will seize the opportunity to repair the crossovers as conditions allow."
Right now the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says construction on the dunes is expected to start in March. It's projected to be finished by the end of June 2023.