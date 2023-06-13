REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The dune work the City of Rehoboth mentioned last week will occur this week and next.
According to the City's Facebook page, this week, the dune access and beach access points from Surf Avenue to Delaware Avenue will be shaped, excavated, and refilled with more compact sand.
City Officials say fencing will be installed at the toe of the dunes, and post and rope will be installed along the crossings by next week.
They say accessibility mats will be removed from the crossings so that this work can be completed and re-installed within two weeks.
As the work is undertaken, up to two crossings at a time will be closed briefly and intermittently, according to the city.
The City of Rehoboth says visitors can go down at most two crossings to find access to the beach. The accessibility mats will be replaced as work is completed.