Dunes Manor Hotel Starts Construction in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Same place, but new look. The Dunes Manor Hotel is being renovated as it turns into a Hilton Garden Inn.
The Dunes Manor closed right after Thanksgiving, construction started immediately.
A worker on the site Robert Turner spoke on the progress of the project, "That's going good. we have 00 downtime, we have zero injuries, the progress is ahead of schedule."
OTO Development now owns the property that is the source for many fond memories for locals.
Jeanette Burnette used to come to the Dunes Manor as a kid, "I have a twin sister Jessie and my mom Bonnie, we would go to the Dunes Manor when we were younger, and you know, it's just a nice place to go. It's right by the beach, very friendly atmosphere. The staff are always really nice and you know, we'd have tea and things like that."
But with memories of the past, there's hope for new memories in the future with the new look in a familiar place.
Local Gina Thurston spoke on her hopes for the new re vamp,
"I think they'll do a nice job with it. I just don't know, I think it'll be a more modern look, possibly and not the Victorian traditional type of flair that Dunes was but we'll say we're excited."
OTO Development plans on opening up this Summer June 2023 and with possible supply chain issues they hope to start taking reservations by July 15th.