OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Dunes Manor Hotel is getting a facelift, a new name, and new management.
The hotel is under construction and will fully transform into the Hilton Garden Inn Ocean City Beachfront Hotel. by late spring of next year.
Dunes Manor was originally built in 1987 and was purchased by OTO Development in December 2021.
According to the OTO development website, the rebranded hotel will have 12 stories and include 170 beachfront rooms with balconies, as well as an indoor pool and deck that's nearly 300 feet long overlooking the ocean.
OTO Development says there will also be a cafe, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, and 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space.