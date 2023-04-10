NEWARK, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 44-year-old Charles Lowe from Felton and 28-year-old Sierra Steiner from Newark for murder.
Police say that on March 19, around 6 a.m., New Castle County Police Department were sent to a possible traffic accident on Old County Road. They say when they got there, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound inside the car. Troopers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation, which Delaware State Police say they took over as it was their jurisdiction, discovered that the man was pulled onto private property and parked on Dolphin Drive with a woman inside his car. They say a suspect then pulled up behind the victim, walked up to the window, after which the victim tried to drive away.
Troopers say the suspect then shot the victim, causing him to crash the car into a wooded area. The passenger of the victim's car then got out, and ran away with the shooter, say police.
According to state police, an investigation determined Lowe and Steiner as the two involved in the murder. Warrants were put out for their arrest on April 7, and the next day, they say the pair was contacted in Elkton, Maryland by the Harford County SWAT team, but they tried to speed away.
After a short chase, police say that they were arrested after the pair crashed the car in a parking lot.
After being medically cleared from an area hospital, police the suspects were transported to Troop 2 where they were each charged with the following crimes:
Charles Lowe
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
They say Lowe was arranged by the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,085,000 cash bond.
Sierra Steiner
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
They say Steiner was arranged by the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $1,065,000 cash bond.
Police say their Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this case. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.