E-Bike Rental Ban Moving Forward in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The town council in Ocean City voted to freeze any new licenses for rental of small engine vehicles and E-bikes. They will continue the process of starting to ban E-bike, electric scooter and small engine vehicle rentals. People in town have mixed feelings on this topic.
Russell Mazza thinks his home of Ocean City should be treated like the resort town that it is, "You know, people it's a vacation town and people come here looking for fun, and they do ride them and they have a great time. Most of them are safe."
Mazza thinks that the ban could impact the older population in town, "Let's say if they had a hip replacement or just some kind of physical injury, they could get on and they could pedal a little bit but then also they cannot use the throttle using the operated."
but some people like Brian Elsner is glad the town is taking action, "Should not be allowed. Dangerous and I wouldn't want my kids driving. I'm sorry. Especially in Ocean City on the street or anywhere that they're really not meant for the boardwalk that's for sure."
It's still early in the decision process and there are a lot of conflicting opinions. So for now, nothing has changed but the debate does continue and so will the meetings.