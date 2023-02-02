Eagles Fans Gearing Up For Super Bowl Sunday

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Eagles fans of both the human and pet varieties are getting ready for the Super Bowl.
Up and down the coast, Eagles gear has been a hot seller in stores.
Critter Beach manager Nasko Ivanov sells pet supplies and gear, says all of his Eagles merchandise has been flying off the shelves.
"We can tell which team is doing great only from the sales.," said Ivanov. "I don't even have to watch the games, I see people come and buy. So usually the better they do, the more they sell."
Down in Bethany Beach, Tommy Johnson sells signatures of all kinds at Bethany Sports Cards and Collectables, but says the Eagles ones have been very popular. Johnson says the signed footballs and helmets are popular for people to raffle during big games.
"People will have Super Bowl parties, or things like that. Or they'll have benefits for local charities and they'll buy the autographed memorabilia and raffle them off," he said.
Over in Lewes, Nicolas Pizza is expecting big crowds of Eagles fans on Super Bowl Sunday. Manager Kelly Munyon Small says they have lots of reservations for the game already, and will be decorating the restaurant in Eagles green.
"Every year we have a Super Bowl party, so whether the Eagles are in it or not, we always have to decorate and sort of celebrate the end of football season.," said Munyon Small. "But it's especially exciting when the Eagles are in it. Five years ago we did it, and then this year, so hoping for the same outcome as well!"
The Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12th.