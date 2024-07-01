MILLSBORO, DE – An early morning crash in Millsboro resulted in one injury, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
A black Jeep Patriot rolled over multiple times after running into a pole on Mount Joy Road. One passenger in the vehicle was taken to a nearby medical facility. Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash.
The accident happened at around 2:51 a.m. on Monday, July 1. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to an automatic crash notification, which was later amended to a vehicle accident with a rollover on Herman Lane and Mount Joy Road. Initial iPhone crash notifications were received from two different devices.
The black Jeep Patriot was reportedly traveling on Mount Joy Road and failed to navigate a curve, driving off the road and hitting a sign, a utility pole, and trees before rolling over. The utility pole was broken in two, causing a power outage in the area. The EMS provider transported one person to nearby medical facilities for further observation.
The Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation.