MARYLAND - Early voting began Thursday morning for Maryland's primary election. A key race on the ballot is for U.S. Senate. Ben Cardin (D) is retiring at the end of this term. 10 Democrats and 7 Republicans are vying the nomination of their respective parties to be his successor.
The race that will be ultimately be decided in November and could change the makeup of the Senate. Democrats hold a slight edge for control. Even though Republicans technically have more seats (50-48), the three Independent Senators (Bernie Sanders -Vermont, Kirsten Sinema -Arizona, Agnus King -Maine) caucus with the Democrats.
For U.S. House 1, incumbent Andy Harris (R) is being challenged by Michael Lemon and Chris Bruneau Sr. There are two candidates on the Democrat side, Blaine Miller III and Blessing Oluwadare.
Early voting is open until May 9th with voting centers open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm each day. There is one center in Worcester County, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. For a list of all centers in the state click here.