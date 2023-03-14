MILLSBORO, Del. - Kindergarten and first grade classes at East Millsboro Elementary School planted vegetables on Tuesday as part of the Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids Education Cultivation program. The program helps students learn about growing and eating their own vegetables combined with participating in a science curriculum specific to their grade.
Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids staff, teachers, school volunteers, and members of the community helped to build the current garden beds. Teachers are provided with interactive in-classroom and outdoor lessons that include hands-on gardening tasks to culminate with a harvest celebration during each of the two growing seasons throughout the year. After harvesting, the students are treated to eating the vegetables they have grown together in the school's cafeteria or at home.
Lydia Sarson, executive director at Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids, said that the program is beneficial to both students' education and health.
"By engaging students in joyful gardening experiences, we are sowing the seeds for a healthier future for the kids," Sarson said. "Students who participate in the Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids school garden have been shown to advance their understanding of gardening, science, and willingness to try new vegetables."
East Millsboro is joined by 49 other Delaware schools that also participate in this garden program. Over 21,000 students are served by Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids statewide. Businesses and groups interested in adopting a school garden or sponsoring an annual event can reach out to Anita Broccolino at abroccolino@healthyfoodsforhealthykids.org.