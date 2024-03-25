Easter 2024 SonRise Sermons

SonRise Sermons will air on Sunday, March 31.

Start your Easter Sunday with praise and celebration. Join host Paige Marley for the 2024 SonRise Sermons, an hour of inspirational worship with local pastors Danny Trice, from Bay Shore Community Church; Anthony Trout, from the Pentecostals of Dover; and Anthony Cannon, from the Dominion Church of Delaware.

There will also be music from award-winning Christian music group Selah and local gospel trio Real Hope.

Sunday, March 31