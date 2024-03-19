MILTON, Del. - A community tradition is carried on in memory of its creator and long time Milton staple.
Member of the Milton community, John Lehne, spent years as the owner of 302 Fitness turned 302 Bicycles, in downtown. For the last few years Lehne had hosted an Easter egg hunt around town. In the last couple of weeks leading up to the holiday, Lehne would hide an egg a day allowing people to win prizes from his bike shop, as a way to promote getting outdoors.
Unfortunately, Lehne passed away in January after battling a rare form of cancer.
"John was the most generous man I've ever met, and he was the most passionate man I've ever met. So when he decided he wanted to help somebody, or if he decided he wanted to do something, there was nothing that could stop him." said his wife, Emily Lehne.
However, Lehne's dedication to bring the Milton community together lives on. The annual easter egg hunt will continue again this year in his memory, with the help of local Shauna McVey hiding the goodies. McVey even won a prize from a previous hunt.
"I was an adult when I participated and I won a cool cheeseburger bell. But I'm a big kid at heart, my husband and I," said McVey. "We will not be searching for these eggs, but the fun we are getting out of it, we just hope everybody spreads around like John would."
One egg will be hidden each day somewhere in downtown. If you find an egg, McVey encourages you to share a photo of you with it on Facebook to get more people involved. Found eggs can be taken to Town Hall for an even bigger prize than involves gift cards from local businesses like Zava and Dough Bar.