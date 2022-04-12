SELBYVILLE, Del.– Mountaire Farms is partnering with more than 50 churches and non-profits on Delmarva this week to provide complete meals for families in need this Easter holiday season.
The company’s annual Easter for Thousands event will be held on Wednesday, April 13, starting at 8 a.m. More than 100 volunteers will help pack 3,000 meal boxes – with enough food to feed 12,000 people. Companywide, Mountaire employees and volunteers will pack about 10,000 boxes this year at Easter, enough to feed 40,000 people.
Each box is stuffed with a Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn and peas, mashed potatoes, gravy, and brownies for dessert.
“This is our signature event, and we’re thrilled to be able to keep expanding to more people and more communities every year,” said Phillip Plylar, President of Mountaire Farms. “Our employees look forward to being able to give back, and work right alongside veterans, students and so many other great leaders in our community that come out to volunteer every year.”
Local churches, non-profits and community organizations who are pre-registered for the event will be there to pick up boxes, take off site, and then distribute to families in need. All groups have been pre-registered and given instructions on how and where to pick up their assigned allotment. There will be no walk-ups allowed.
The Easter event is part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands program that also feeds people at Christmas and Easter.
To learn more about Mountaire’s programs to give back to the community at the holidays and throughout the year, visit www.mountaire.com.