VIRGINIA - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is set to receive close to $450, 000 in funding for mobile food distribution. Two areas of impact will include Accomack and Northampton County.
Both Accomack and Northampton County reflect food insecurity rates beyond 20% regarding children's access.
According to the Foodbank, six Community Project Funding awards will go towards expanding broadband services, improving sewer infrastructure, supporting domestic violence survivors, funding mobile food distribution, and supporting dredging on the Eastern Shore.