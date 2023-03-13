EASTON, Md. - A fire that started in a clothing donation bin in Easton Sunday night has caused an estimated $500 in damage, burning the donated garments inside, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says the fire, which was on Centreville Road, started at around 7 p.m. and was discovered by a passerby.
They say it took 12 firefighters from the Easton Fire Department 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The office is asking anyone with information regarding this fire to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.