Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&