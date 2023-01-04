EASTON, MD - A deadly two-vehicle crash leaves four dead, including a woman and two juveniles of Sussex County.
According to Maryland State Police, in the mid-morning of Wednesday, January 4th, troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 404 (Shore Highway), east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Limited, driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville, was traveling east on Maryland Route 404. However, for unknown reasons, Teagle drifted into the westbound lane, crashing head on into a Toyota Avalon.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as, Marie Rosalia Granados, 40, of Seaford, DE. Following the arrival of state troopers, Granados was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two juveniles in occupancy of the Jeep, Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle, 17, and Nathan Henry Jr., 6, both of Bridgeville, DE.
Another in occupancy of the Jeep, a 30-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police say her identity is currently withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Three others involved, including the driver of the Jeep, were flown to nearby hospitals, one being a shock trauma center. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police say, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Limited, driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville, was traveling east on Maryland Route 404. However, for unknown reasons, Teagle drifted into the westbound lane, crashing head on into a Toyota Avalon.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as, Marie Rosalia Granados, 40, of Seaford, DE. Following the arrival of state troopers, Granados was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two juveniles in occupancy of the Jeep, Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle, 17, and Nathan Henry Jr., 6, both of Bridgeville, DE.
Another in occupancy of the Jeep, a 30-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police say her identity is currently withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Three others involved, including the driver of the Jeep, were flown to nearby hospitals, one being a shock trauma center. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.