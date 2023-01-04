Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Sandy Hook to Manasquan Inlet NJ out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&