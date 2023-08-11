EASTON, Md. - A house fire in Easton burned a man and also caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
They say firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the fire, located on Marengo Farm Road, at 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. It took 51 firefighters around three hours to get the fire under control.
The fire marshal says that a man within the home was burned, and was transported University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment, and was later sent to Bayview Medical Center for continued treatment.
According to the fire marshal, functioning fire alarms allowed a man and his dog to escape the home.
The loss is estimated at $1,000,000.