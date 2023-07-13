GEORGETOWN, Del. - Lesmayra Bautista started giving citizenship classes at La Esperanza in January 2022, but her lesson plans may need to shift if a new proposal is adopted.
"Change always brings uncertainty, and people get nervous," Bautista said.
The proposed changes include a more robust speaking section to assess English skills.
Meanwhile, the civics section on U.S. history and government, which is currently an oral short-answer, could now be multiple-choice.
With something as important as citizenship, any change can be nerve-racking, but Bautista doesn't want immigrants to be afraid.
"I always say if you have been a lawful permanent resident for enough time to qualify ... to naturalize, just go ahead and naturalize. Don't wait just because of a change in testing," Bautista said.
Tomás Puac Vázquez, who is from Guatemala and recently passed the citizenship test, has a message for those who might be hesitant about the recent announcement.
"I know that it is possible; nothing is impossible," Puac Vázquez said. "If you feel that you need a little bit ... there are many, thousand ways to come [and] search to be able to pass the test."
Right now, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are only exploring trial-test options for a possible redesign of the test.
USCIS will continue to reach out to partners, including community-based organizations with experience in naturalization.
The agency will closely review trial-test results before considering any permanent revisions to the naturalization test.
"We are here to prepare them. We'll be here to adapt to any changes that come down the pipe, and we'll make sure that we'll have them ready for their interview," Bautista said.
To register for citizenship classes, you can call La Esperanza at 302-854-9262.