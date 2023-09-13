DAGSBORO, Del. - Following damage reports out of Dagsboro on Monday, September 11th, the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly confirmed on Tuesday that the damage corresponds with an EF-0 tornado. This is the lowest ranking on the EF-scale, which goes all the way up to EF-5.
The tornado began at 2:55 P.M. along Adams Road just east of Dagsboro and continued to travel southeast towards Piney Neck Road, dissipating at 2:57 P.M. It's path length was 0.7 miles.
Peak winds were estimated at 85 MPH, with a maximum width of 370 yards. No injuries or death were reported.
According to the survey results by the NWS, there was damage to multiple structures and trees was observed. A shed in a backyard of a home on Adams Road had partial roof and wall collapse, and an additional larger and more structurally sound shed just feet from the first one was shifted off of its foundation, had the door blown off, and had partial roof collapse.
The survey also found damage to three homes along Adams Road, with glass windows blown out and partial siding and shingle loss. Numerous large softwood trees were uprooted along the wood line behind the homes on Adams Road along and had large branches snapped off of the trunks.
Additionally, it found that further south on Adams Road, very close to the intersection of Tingle Lane, minor loss of siding was noted on a home as well as some more tree and limb damage. This is likely where the tornado reached its maximum width of around 370 yards.
The survey found that the tornado then continued a short distance down Piney Neck Road to near the intersection of Wild Goose Way where another softwood tree was uprooted in the backyard of a home. The tornado likely occluded at this point and lifted as no further damage was found further downstream.
No tornado warning was issued by the NWS, though a Special Marine Warning had been issued for the possibility of waterspouts.