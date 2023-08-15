Effort to fix up Canalfront Park's playground

LEWES, Del. - On Monday, August 14th, the Lewes Mayor and City Council approved a preliminary application for a grant to redo the playground at Canalfront Park. The Lewes Park and Recreation Committee explained the current playground is a hazard for children, and needs to renovated.
When you walk up to the old, wooden playground, you will see pieces of the playground a worn out. The committee explained parts of the playground have already been removed because they were damaged.
The current playground is not accessible for all children. Kimberly Calise, who often takes her children to the playground, hopes the new park is accommodating to more age groups.
"I think it would be great to have elements that are for all ages" said Calise. "This particular playground is suited more towards younger children. It would be great to have elements that are for older children as well."
Parents are also worried the slides are too hot in the summer when it is sunny. Many told CoastTV that they would like to see more shade implemented into the new playground.
Brendan Callahan, who lives in Lewes told us, "on a hot day like today, the first thing that comes to mind is a splash pad." Callahan continued, "it can be a great public resource, especially on days where you don't feel like going out to the beach but still want to spend some time outside."
The Lewes Parks and Recreation committee estimates the cost of the new park to be around $400,000. The next Lewes Mayor and Town Council meeting will be held on September 11th at 6:30 P.M.